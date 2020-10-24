Blake Lively Reacts to Dan Being Gossip Girl, Nearly 8 Years Later

The revelation that Penn Badgley‘s character Dan Humphrey is Gossip Girl was very controversial when the series Gossip Girl ended back in 2012.

Now, Blake Lively is speaking out in response to people still making memes about it!

Blake reposted a meme that said, “We watched the entire series to find out it’s Dan.”

She wrote, “YOU’RE surprised… Imagine how the writers felt.” She also added a GIF of a little boy laughing.

Gossip Girl co-producer and writer Joshua Safran once said how Blake and Penn kept their real-life breakup secret from the cast and crew.

“The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before,” he told Vanity Fair (via Elle). “They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show.”

