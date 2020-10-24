Chris Evans Shares Photo of His Dog Lying on His Shirtless Chest!

All of Chris Evans‘ fans have already fallen in love with the actor’s dog Dodger and now they definitely are going to wish they could be where that dog is now!

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (October 24) to share a photo of Dodger lying on his shirtless chest.

Dodger‘s face happened to be resting on the space where Chris has his pet pooch’s name tattooed!

“Dodger lying on DODGER 💙,” Chris cleverly captioned the photo on his social media page.

Last month, Chris accidentally leaked a NSFW photo on his Instagram account and fans quickly flooded social media with photos of him with Dodger in hopes of hiding the other photo.

Just a couple weeks ago, Chris shared a shirtless video online and fans realized for the first time that his torso is covered in tattoos.

