Donald Trump Votes In Person After Years of Using Mail-In Ballots

Donald Trump departs the voting center after placing an in-person vote at the Palm Beach Country Public Library on Saturday morning (October 24) in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 74-year-old President of the United States voted in-person for the first time in years after using mail-in ballots for the last several years, which is something he has criticized during this election.

Many states have expanded mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic and Trump‘s administration has tried to block this and force people to vote in-person.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president said when asked who he voted for.

Early voting is now open in many states, so make sure to figure out your voting plan and make sure your voice is heard in the upcoming presidential election.

The alleged ex-girlfriend of one of Trump‘s kids just made some shocking claims about the family.