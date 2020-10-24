Gigi Hadid is Showing Off Her Post-Baby Body!

Gigi Hadid is looking incredible!

The 24-year-old model and new mom took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 24) to share a pic of her post-baby body while encouraging fans to get out and vote.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Gigi wrote while wearing a “Vote” shirt tucked into a yellow pair of pants while posing in front of a mirror.

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU,” Gigi continued.”IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!!”

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter on September 19, 2020. They confirmed the news to the world on September 23, but have not announced her name yet.

A source recently spoke out about where Gigi gave birth to her daughter and it wasn’t in any major city.