'Harry Potter' Actor Harry Melling Talks About the 'Blessing' of Not Being Recognized Anymore

Harry Melling is opening up about life after Harry Potter!

During a new interview, the 31-year-old actor – who played Dudley Dursley in the film series – chatted about his three new Netflix movies that all premiered during the pandemic.

“I hope people don’t get bored of seeing me,” Harry joked with People. “But honestly it’s just a great, strange coincidence that unfortunately, people can’t get out and so they’re relying on Netflix. So it’s been a really strange and wonderful happening, the fact that these shows have all had this strange COVID life almost.”

If you didn’t know, Harry appears in movies The Old Guard and The Devil All the Time along with the new show The Queen’s Gambit.

After wrapping production on the Harry Potter movies, Harry lost a considerable amount of weight.

“I think it was an unconscious thing when it started to happen,” Harry shared. “I went to drama school when I was 18 and that’s kind of where the weight shifted, not for any sort of major need on my side, but it’s just something that just happened. And I’ve done a lot since drama school, went to do lots of theater.”

He also mentioned that losing the weight made him almost unrecognizable, which he calls a “blessing” so that he could re-start his career.

“I think one of the blessings of that sort of stage in my life was the fact that I didn’t get recognized,” Harry said. “I had this history of being part of the films, but also I felt like I had the opportunity to sort of cause a new start, which I think is useful.”

