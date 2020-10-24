Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

Top Stories
Sat, 24 October 2020 at 11:35 am

OMG! Hilary Duff has some incredibly exciting news to share!

The 33-year-old actress just revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child.

Hilary announced the news on Saturday (October 24) by sharing a photo of her husband Matthew Koma wrapping his arms around her and rubbing her growing baby bump.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” Hilary captioned the cute boomerang video on Instagram.

Matthew wrote on his page, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

Some of Hilary‘s celebrity friends were quick to comment on the news. New mom Lea Michele wrote, “Yes!!!! Congratulations!! 💓✨.” Busy Philipps said, “Woo!!! Congratulations mama!”

Hilary is already the mom of an eight-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She and Matthew welcomed their daughter Banks into the world in 2018.

Earlier this week, we spotted Hilary on the set of her TV Land series Younger in New York City.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the great news!
