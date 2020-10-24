Top Stories
Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 6:22 pm

Iggy Azalea Splits with Boyfriend Playboi Carti, Says She'll Raise Their Son Onyx 'Alone'

Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she is single.

The 30-year-old “Fancy” rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday night (October 23) to allude that she and Playboy Carti had split up.

“You lost a real 1!!!!” Iggy first posted, before adding, “People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone.”

On Saturday, Iggy took to her Story again to confirm that she and the 24-year-old rapper had split and that she will be raising their son Onyx, 7 months, as a single mother.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” Iggy wrote.

Back in April it was rumored that Iggy had welcomed her first child, but she didn’t confirm the news until June. Then in July, she revealed that her son’s name was Onyx.

Iggy and Playboi Carti have been dating on and off since 2018.
