Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Margaret Qualley Bare It All in Her Sister Rainsford's New Short Film

Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Bare It All in Her Sister Rainsford's New Short Film

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 12:11 pm

Jennifer Lopez Brought Her Bedazzled Water Bottle Along for Night Out in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez Brought Her Bedazzled Water Bottle Along for Night Out in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez is staying hydrated in her own special way!

The 51-year-old singer and actress was spotted with her iconic bedazzled water bottle while stepping out on Friday night (October 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer was reportedly seen leaving the private members club Soho House in West Hollywood. She was seen carrying a notebook, so she possibly was having a business meeting at the venue.

This is far from the first time that Jennifer has been seen with the bedazzled bottle. Check out the photos of her walking around with it on her movie set last year!

Jennifer and her fiance Alex Rodriguez recently chatted with Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden while endorsing him to be the next President of the United States.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez bedazzled water bottle night out 01
jennifer lopez bedazzled water bottle night out 02
jennifer lopez bedazzled water bottle night out 03
jennifer lopez bedazzled water bottle night out 04
jennifer lopez bedazzled water bottle night out 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr