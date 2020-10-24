Joe Manganiello Looks Unrecognizable with Bleached Blonde Mohawk!

Joe Manganiello is that you?!

On Friday night (October 23), the 43-year-old actor and wife Sofia Vergara reunited with her Modern Family co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen to celebrate Jesse‘s 45th birthday.

Jesse then took to Instagram to share a few photos from his birthday party – and Joe looks almost unrecognizable.

In the pics, Joe is showing off his new hairstyle – which is a bleached-blonde mohawk.

“Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people,” Jesse captioned the post. “@itsjuliebowen knit Beckett a hat that I’m going to wear until he can fit into it and @sofiavergara gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape. 🍆”

As of right now, it’s unclear if Joe changed up his hair for a new role or just for fun.

During a recent interview, Joe revealed if he would return for a possible third Magic Mike movie.