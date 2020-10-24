Judi Dench Says She Once Gave Her Pet Goldfish Mouth-to-Mouth

Judi Dench will do anything for her pets.

During an episode of How to Wow podcast, the 85-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that she once gave her pet goldfish mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in order to save its life.

“This is the first time in my life I haven’t got a cat, a dog, and my goldfish died,” Judi said. “It’s a very sad story.”

“I gave it the kiss of life. It died when it was a very, very little goldfish,” Judi added, noting that the goldfish ended up surviving and grew to be “about six inches long.”

This isn’t the first time Judi has talked about her heroic move to save her goldfish.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2012, Judi said she “gave the breath of life to when he was dying.”

As for how she knew the goldfish was in trouble, she said she saw him floating upside down at the top of the tank.

“I blew in his mouth,” Judi explained. “I know I shouldn’t have done because he’s got gills.”

