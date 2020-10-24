Kanye West Says He Was Called by God to Run for President

Kanye West is opening up about his bid for president.

During a nearly three-hour long conversation on Joe Rogen‘s podcast, the 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer talked about why he decided to run for president, saying it was God “calling me to take this position.”

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Kanye said.

He continued: “Even though I’m the pastor for however big my audience is in hip-hop, in music or just as an influencer or celebrity, a dad and a husband in my house—there couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. And that’s not to say we haven’t had visionaries before. I’m not here to down Trump, to down Biden—I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position.”

Later on in the interview, Kanye explained that his battle with Coronavirus was the reason why he took so long to announce his bid. Kanye announced he was running for president back on the Fourth of July.

“Why did I register so late to run for president? COVID,” Kanye continued. “I had the virus and I was sitting in quarantine in my house and my cousin texts me about being prepared to run for president. And I just completely put it off to the side ‘cause I was like shivering and having the shakes and taking hot showers and eating soup. … [Coronavirus] threw everyone off. It threw everybody’s plans off. And then it was just this calling on my heart.”

