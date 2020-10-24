Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Margaret Qualley Bare It All in Her Sister Rainsford's New Short Film

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 12:38 pm

Newly Single Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Who Said She Needs a Man

Newly Single Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Who Said She Needs a Man

Kate Beckinsale is seemingly confirming that she is single again.

Just a day after reports surfaced that she has split from boyfriend Goody Grace, the 47-year-old actress responded to a troll on Instagram who told her she needs a man.

“You need a man,” the commenter wrote on her page.

Kate responded by saying, “I can assure you no one ‘needs’ a man. It’s really a question of want one, or not xx.”

Neither Kate nor Goody have commented on the reported breakup yet, but she has unfollowed him on social media and seemingly erased all traces of their relationship from Instagram.

Just a few weeks ago, Kate bravely opened up about losing a baby when she was 20 weeks pregnant with the child. It was all in support of Chrissy Teigen, who just went through a pregnancy loss.

