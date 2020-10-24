Top Stories
Blake Lively Reveals the Unusual 'Cake' Ryan Reynolds Wanted for His Birthday!

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Voting Photos, Has a Message for People Voting for Kanye West

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un's Wife Has Been Missing for MONTHS

Sat, 24 October 2020

Real Housewives of Dallas' Brandi Redmond Is Pregnant; Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Bryan Redmond

Brandi Redmond has revealed that she is pregnant!

The 42-year-old Real Housewives of Dallas star headed to social media to announce the big news.

With a cute snap of pumpkins on her fireplace, Brandi had painted with her kids’ birth years, in addition to one more with “2021″ across it.

“God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory,” she captioned the picture. “You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”

Brandi is married to Bryan Redmond, the Founding Principal and CIO of Suntex Marinas, a luxury real estate developer for marinas.

Together they share three children, daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley, and adopted son Bruin.

Just last month, Brandi shared some somber news about a family member. See what it was here…
