Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Their Son Deacon's 17th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were together again on Friday night (October 23) to celebrate the birth of their son Deacon, who just turned 17!

The former couple reunited for an intimate birthday party with family in the backyard of one of their homes. In a clip shared to Ryan‘s Instagram Stories, Reese can be seen bringing a cake out while the family sang “Happy Birthday” to Deacon.

It appears that Ryan was the one filming the video.

Reese wrote on Instagram that day, “Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! 💫 My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈#17.”

Ryan wrote some messages on his stories. He said, “Happy birthday to my extraordinary [son].” He also wrote, “You’re the coolest. Happy 17th, my man!!”

Sitting next to Deacon in the video is his girlfriend Marine Degryse, who shared a sweet post on Instagram.

