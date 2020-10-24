Top Stories
Sat, 24 October 2020 at 10:39 am

Rupert Everett Steps Out with Longtime Boyfriend After Saying He Wants to Get Married!

Rupert Everett has been with his longtime partner Henrique for over a decade, but we very rarely see them together!

The 61-year-old actor was spotted getting lunch with Henrique on Friday (October 23) at the restaurant Il Bolognese in Rome, Italy.

Rupert and Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, were also seen taking their dog for a walk after the lunch date.

In a recent interview, Rupert said that he’d like to get married after being in a relationship for 11 years.

“Actually, I wouldn’t mind getting married now. Yes. I’d marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding,” Rupert said. He believes he’ll be the one to propose because he’s “the one thinking about it,” but also said Henrique “doesn’t know” about the idea. He probably does by now!

Rupert recently revealed why one of his former friends, who is one of the most famous women in the world, no longer trusts him.
Photos: Backgrid
