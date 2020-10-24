Shawn Mendes Picks Up Coffee Before Heading to Dance Studio

Shawn Mendes chats with tour manager Cez Darke after picking up a few coffees on Saturday afternoon (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old “Wonder” singer kept things cool in a cream-colored sweater and jeans paired with a colorful face mask as he and Cez arrived at a dance studio for rehearsals.

The day before, Shawn and Cez sported similar outfits while spending the day together hanging out in L.A.

Shawn recently dropped the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder – which he will be releasing on November 23rd.

During a recent interview, Shawn seemingly confirmed a collab with this fellow singer.

Here’s a reason why Shawn doesn’t break out into song for his girlfriend Camila Cabello – find out why!

10+ pictures inside of Shawn Mendes out on a coffee run…