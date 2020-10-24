Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Bare It All in Her Sister Rainsford's New Short Film

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 2:30 pm

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley are baring it all in the new NSFW short film for her older sister Rainsford‘s new single “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

The video begins with the two actors wearing nothing while in bed together and we see it all. The video also ends with them in their birthday suits for a shower scene.

Press notes for the song say that the “10-minute split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple. With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

The video was produced with Shia’s long-time art collaborator, British artist Luke Turner, and choreographed by LA-based dance duo JA Collective, featuring cinematography by Natasha Braier.

“Please watch it. It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart,” Rainsford said in a statement.

Click inside now to watch the NSFW video…

