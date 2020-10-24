Trump Revealed His Thoughts on 'Borat 2' & Sacha Baron Cohen Responded

President Donald Trump is one of the main topics of the new movie Borat 2 and he’s sharing his thoughts on the movie’s star Sacha Baron Cohen.

In the film, Sacha‘s iconic character is given the mission of delivering a gift to Trump‘s VP Mike Pence in order to save Kazakhstan from the disgrace it faced from the first Borat movie.

One of the final scenes of the movie finds Borat and his daughter, played by newcomer Maria Bakalova, in a compromising situation with Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Trump was asked by reporters on Air Force One if he saw the footage and he said, “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

“To me, he’s a creep,” Trump added, according to Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman.

Sacha retweeted an article about the comments and said, “Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”