Zoe Saldana & Hubby Marco Perego Stay Safe While Grocery Shopping

Zoe Saldana holds on close to husband Marco Perego as they leave a store after doing some grocery shopping on Saturday afternoon (October 24) in Malibu, Calif.

The 42-year-old Star Trek actress kept things sporty in a green tracksuit and orange T-shirt while the 41-year-old Italian artist wore a red plaid shirt and baggy jeans for their outing.

The couple stayed safe in face masks as they stepped out in public to run a few errands.

Zoe‘s outing comes a few days after she took to Twitter to defend her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt after he was labeled as the “worst Chris” in Hollywood.

Last month, Zoe and Marco packed on the PDA during a day at the beach – check out the steamy pics!