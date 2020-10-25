'60 Minutes' Airs Full Interview With Donald Trump, Including His Walk Out

Donald Trump‘s full interview with 60 Minutes debuted tonight (October 25) on CBS.

Correspondent Lesley Stahl discussed many issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, his promises to “suburban women”, and more, and challenged him on things that he has said, and he denied he actually said them.

One moment showed and noted all the people at his rallies that were not wearing masks during the pandemic, and the show cut in footage from his rally supporting the claim.

However, Trump insisted attendees were wearing masks, and he told Lesley, “You’re so negative. These are the biggest rallies we have ever had. You just come in here with that negative attitude. You just come in here with that negative attitude.”

Lesley also brought up the ploy to kidnap and kill Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and she pointed out during one of his rallies in the same state where he chanted along to his supporters to “lock her up”.

She said to him, “You are very powerful, and the people who love you, love you with passion. And if you go after somebody the way you’ve been going after her, they take it to heart.”

“I haven’t gone after her,” Trump said. However, the footage proved otherwise.

Trump exited the interview in the middle of it, with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany coming back with a binder that was his healthcare plan for the country. It’s not blank, but Lesley stated that there was no clear plan in the pages she was handed.

You can watch the full interview on CBS.com now, and a few clips below: