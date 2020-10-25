Adele Addresses Weight Loss & Status of Upcoming Album in 'SNL' Monologue!

Adele is making her debut as host of Saturday Night Live!

The 32-year-old is hosting the sketch comedy series on Saturday (October 24) live from New York City.

In her monologue, Adele talked about her first appearance on the show 12 years ago, calling it her “big break” in the United States. She also gave a special shout-out to Sarah Palin, who appeared on that same episode, and drew in tons of viewers.

Also, Adele explained why she isn’t doing double duty as host and musical guest, while also providing an update on her next album.

“My album is not yet finished…I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens!” Adele said.

Adele also chatted about her incredible weight loss.

“I know I look really really different since you last saw me,” Adele shared. “But actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

Get more from Adele’s monologue inside!