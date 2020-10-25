Adele Can't Stop Laughing During 'SNL' Sketch with Kate McKinnon - Watch!

Adele had the hardest time trying to keep her composure on Saturday Night Live!

During one of the final sketches of the night, the 32-year-old entertainer and Kate McKinnon played divorcees marveling at the wonders of Africa.

While trying to promote Africa tourism, the ladies made it very clear that one of the selling points of visiting Africa was the chance to hook up with the hot, local guys.

As they took turns listing all of the attractions in Africa, Kate would occasionally through in the word “tribesmen,” causing Adele totally lose it and start hysterically laughing.

She tried hard to keep it together, but Adele had the hardest time trying to keep a straight face.

Heidi Gardner then joined the ladies to talk about the “pounding of the drums” and the deep connection to Africa, which you can feel “in your stomach.” At that point, Adele was doubled over and uncontrollably laughing.

