Adele Hosts 'Saturday Night Live' - TV Ratings Revealed!

Adele is bringing in some big numbers!

The 32-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” singer hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (October 24), and it was a ratings success.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adele

Adele‘s episode scored 5.0 million viewers, with a 2.4 in the key demo, while an average episode scores around 4 million viewers, according to Showbiz 411.

Here’s a more specific breakdown: “The Oct. 24 telecast of Saturday Night Live, with host Adele and musical guest H.E.R., has averaged a 5.0 rating in ‘live plus same day’ household results from 44 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters. The 5.0 in metered-market households is up +28% versus SNL’s 3.9 average last October. In 18-49, the local-market 2.4 is up +41% versus the 1.7 average for October 2019.”

The show was No. 1 of the night in metered-market households, beating Fox’s Game 4 coverage of the World Series as well. It tied the World Series telecast for the night among adults 18-49 in the local people meters.

It was also the third highest-rated SNL episode in metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters among the 21 episodes that have aired since Nielsen changed its methodology in October of 2019, behind this fall’s season premiere (5.6 in households, 2.9 in 18-49) and Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo (6.7 in households, 3.4 in 18-49).

She’s been getting a ton of attention for this one skit in particular!