Adele Sings Her Hits While Competing for Love in 'Bachelor'-Themed Sketch on 'SNL' - Watch!

Adele is looking for love on Saturday Night Live!

While hosting the show on Saturday (October 24), the 24-year-old played herself competing in a The Bachelor-themed sketch.

“Hi I’m Adele Adkins, I’m 32. You may know me as the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life. First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21. And then even more famously at 25,” Adele said, referencing her albums. “But I have a really good feeling about Ben K (played by Beck Bennett). It’s only night one but I could already tell he’s the love of my life.”

Throughout the sketch, Adele randomly started breaking out in songs, singing her hits including, “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” and “Hello.”

In the sketch, Adele came off a bit to strong on Ben K., which annoyed the other ladies competing.

“It’s not been years since you’ve known Ben! You’ve been singing to him all night,” Chloe Fineman‘s Hannah B. yelled at Adele.

In the end, Adele was kicked out of the Bachelor mansion.

“I will go quietly, there will be no more drama from me,” she said before she returned with an encore performance of “Someone Like You.”

