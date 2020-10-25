Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Nomination Final Vote Expected on Monday

Judge Amy Coney Barrett‘s nomination to the Supreme Court should be finalized on Monday (October 26).

The Senate voted on Sunday (October 25) in a vote of 51-48 to proceed, clearing the nomination’s last procedural hurdle, via Deadline.

Republican senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined Democrats in voting against limiting the debate, but Sen. Murkowski said Saturday (October 24) that she will vote to confirm the judge to the Supreme Court.

51 votes were needed for the procedural motion to pass. Sen. Kamala Harris did not vote.

“The Senate is doing the right thing. We’re moving this nomination forward, and colleagues, by tomorrow night, we’ll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor on Sunday.

It is very likely that Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed by the Senate on Monday (October 26), tilting the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Here is what the President said regarding the nomination.