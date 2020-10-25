Armie Hammer Doesn't Want a 'Call Me By Your Name' Sequel For At Least 10 Years

Armie Hammer is opening up about a possible sequel for Call My By Your Name.

While speaking to Collider about his most recent movie, Rebecca, the 34-year-old actor spoke about the rumors of a sequel happening for Call My By Your Name which also starred Timothee Chalamet.

“It needs room to breathe,” he shared and added it should be in 10 years rather than a few years from now.

Armie added that “so many people are emotionally invested in Call Me by Your Name that, if we made a second one now, no matter what, you’re just setting yourself up for failure. If you give us time and I can come back in my 40s, and [Timothée Chalamet] is 23, then we can make it.”

There are plans to make the movie, with the cast and director returning in place.

