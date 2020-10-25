Brad Pitt Endorses Joe Biden In New Campaign Ad As A President for All Americans'

Brad Pitt is throwing his support behind Joe Biden in a new campaign advertisement.

The 56-year-old Oscar winning actor is the voice in the new ad, that aired during the World Series game tonight (October 25).

“America is a place for everyone — those who chose this county, those who fought for it — some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, just somewhere in between,” Brad shares in the voice over.

He goes on, saying “all looking for the same thing: someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together … to work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans.”

Watch the full ad below:

