Top Stories
Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sun, 25 October 2020 at 12:49 am

Dave Franco Debuts Bleached Blonde Hair While Out in Los Feliz!

Dave Franco Debuts Bleached Blonde Hair While Out in Los Feliz!

Dave Franco is showing off his new ‘do!

The 35-year-old Now You See Me actor debuted his new, bleached-blonde hair while picking up lunch on Saturday afternoon (October 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dave Franco

As of right now, it’s unclear if Dave dyed his hair for a new role or just for fun.

Back in July, it was reported that Dave will be playing a younger version of this rapper in a new movie.

Back in August, Dave attended a drive-in screening of his latest movie The Little Hours with co-star and wife Alison Brie along with Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, and Fred Armisen.

20+ pictures inside of Dave Franco showing off his new hair color…
Just Jared on Facebook
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 01
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 02
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 03
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 04
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 05
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 06
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 07
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 08
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 09
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 10
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 11
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 12
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 13
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 14
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 15
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 16
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 17
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 18
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 19
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 20
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 21
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 22
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 23
dave franco debuts new bleached blonde hair 24

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dave Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr