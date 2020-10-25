Dave Franco Debuts Bleached Blonde Hair While Out in Los Feliz!

Dave Franco is showing off his new ‘do!

The 35-year-old Now You See Me actor debuted his new, bleached-blonde hair while picking up lunch on Saturday afternoon (October 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

As of right now, it’s unclear if Dave dyed his hair for a new role or just for fun.

Back in July, it was reported that Dave will be playing a younger version of this rapper in a new movie.

Back in August, Dave attended a drive-in screening of his latest movie The Little Hours with co-star and wife Alison Brie along with Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, and Fred Armisen.

