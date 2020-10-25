Drake Drops Teaser & Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Certified Lover Boy' on His 34th Birthday

Get ready for Drake‘s new album!

On Saturday (October 24) – which also happens to be his 34th birthday – the entertainer took to his Instagram to drop a teaser and announce the release date for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

In the announcement video, a young boy gazes up at the sky before the clip shifts to Drake sitting at a table with a heart shaved into his hair. Fans pointed out the nods to his earlier music projects, including So Far Gone, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same.

At the end of the video, Drake announced that the album will be dropping in January 2021.

Certified Lover Boy will be Drake‘s sixth studio album. He was originally planning on releasing the album over the summer, but pushed back the release because of the pandemic.

