Drew Barrymore Imagines 'Scream' Character's Life If She Wasn't Murdered - Watch!

Casey Becker is back!

Drew Barrymore reprised her iconic Scream character for a new sketch for her The Drew Barrymore Talk Show.

The sketch follows the 45-year-old actress back in her blonde, bob wig and white sweater and reveals what Casey would be up to if she wasn’t murdered in the opening scene of the 1996 movie.

Now in 2020 – 24 years later – Casey is walking around with a smartphone and decides to ignore Ghostface’s texts.

While walking down the street Ghostface continues to text Casey messages like “Casey, come on pick up!” and “I come in peace lol :) :) :).” Casey ignores the texts and continues on walking.

Stop GHOSTING me!!!” Ghostface texts Casey, but once again, she ignores him and survives.

During a recent interview, Drew revealed why she fought to die early in Scream.

