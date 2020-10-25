Top Stories
Sun, 25 October 2020 at 10:23 am

Every 'Halloween' Movie, Sequel & Reboot Ranked

Every 'Halloween' Movie, Sequel & Reboot Ranked

Like Michael Myers, the Halloween franchise never truly dies.

Ever since the horror classic’s kick-off in 1978 with the original Halloween film by John Carpenter starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the franchise has since added nearly a dozen remakes and sequels along the way.

While many of the sequels did not fare nearly as well as the original with critics, some of the more recent reboots and retellings of the tale have brought a new energy and appreciation to the ongoing film series.

This is a ranking of all of the movies in the Halloween universe, as based on the aggregated reviews website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Click inside to see how all of the Halloween moves rank…

