Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Chris Buckner!

Deena Cortese is expecting another little meatball!

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star announced on Sunday (October 25) that she and husband Chris Buckner are expecting their second child together.

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021 🥰” Deena wrote along photos from their fall-themed photo shoot. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant ❤️☺️”

Deena and Chris married in October 2017 and are already parents to 21-month-old son CJ.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will premiere on Thursday, November 19 on MTV, but this one cast member will not be returning.

Congrats Deena and Chris!