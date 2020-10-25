John Mulaney Set to Host 'SNL' Halloween Episode

John Mulaney is hosting Saturday Night Live again.

The 38-year-old comedian will be hosting the Halloween night episode of SNL on Saturday (October 31).

This will be John‘s fourth time hosting the show, and his second time in 2020. He previously hosted the show on Leap Day back in February.

The Strokes will be the musical guest for the episode, marking their fourth appearance as a musical guest.

John Mulaney poked fun at his star status during his monologue earlier in the year.

“It is great to be here hosting Saturday Night Live. My name is John Mulaney, and if you’re watching at home and you don’t know who I am, I’m sorry. I’m like Louis Farrakhan – I mean a lot to a small group of people,” he joked. Watch it now!

