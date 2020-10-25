Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' Stays at No. 1 at Box Office Amid Pandemic

Liam Neeson‘s movie is continuing to do well at the box office amid the pandemic.

Honest Thief brought in an additional $2.4 million at 2,502 locations in its second week at the box office, Variety reported Sunday (October 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Neeson

The film saw a 44% decrease from its opening weekend box office, and has brought in a total of $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America so far. More screens were added to the box office amid the decision to give movie theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on October 23.

“Our belief was that releasing a crowd-pleaser of a film, like Honest Thief, at this point in time, would generate the positive word-of-mouth necessary to successfully propel the film for many weeks. Back to back weeks at number 1, confirms that belief,” said Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road.

The box office number also reflects one of the lowest-winning weekend totals in theaters during the past two months. Comscore reports that only 49% of movie theater locations are open, with U.S. theaters operating with reduced hours and at reduced capacity with social distancing restrictions.

One theater chain is now doing this to combat the decline in moviegoers amid the pandemic.