Lily Allen Reveals If She Wants to Have Kids with New Husband David Harbour

Lily Allen is dishing on if more kids are in her future!

In a new interview, the 35-year-old British singer opened up about wanting to have more kids with new husband David Harbour.

Lily and the 45-year-old Stranger Things actor married in a very low-key wedding last month in Las Vegas. If you didn’t know, Lily shares daughters Ethel, 9, and Marnie, 7, with ex husband Sam Cooper.

“I think so,” Lily shared with The Sunday Times when asked if she wants more kids. “Especially now Marnie’s getting so big. It’s like, ‘No, my babies!’”

When asked if she likes having babies around, Lily responded, “I do. I miss little terrors running around the house.”

However, Lily did admit it might be some time before she and David decide to start having kids together.

“I’m in a really good place,” Lily shared. “I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point.”

Over the summer, Lily celebrated a major milestone in her life.