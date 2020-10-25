Lizzo Rocks Sparkling Face Mask for Night Out in WeHo

Lizzo is enjoying a night out!

The 32-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer and DJ/producer Courtney Hollinquest stopped by a restaurant for dinner on Saturday night (October 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For her night out, Lizzo looked cool in a green, corduroy dress paired with white and black polka-dot booties and a sparkling face mask while Courtney was seen staying safe in a” “Vote” face mask.

Lizzo‘s night out comes after she traveled to Detroit to speak at a campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

While there, Lizzo asked the audience to look back at the civil rights movement. See what she said here.

Just recently, Lizzo signed a big deal with this streaming service for new TV projects!