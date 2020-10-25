Michael B. Jordan in Talks to Make Directorial Debut with 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan is in talks to make his directorial debut!

Film studio MGM is working on making a third installment in the Creed movie series and the 33-year-old actor is reportedly interested in directing it, according to Deadline.

Michael is already planning on reprising his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed III, but he is now considering directing the movie as well. This would mark his directorial debut.

Creed III would be the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone which was released in 1977.

The first Creed movie was released in 2015, and was directed by Ryan Coogler. Creed II was released in 2018, and was directed by Steve Caple Jr. Michael served as an executive producer on the sequel.

