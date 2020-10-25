Top Stories
Sun, 25 October 2020 at 11:10 am

Mike Pence's Chief of Staff & Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Two of Vice President Mike Pence‘s top personnel are testing positive for coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Chief of staff Marc Short and political aide Marty Obst have both tested positive, the press secretary for the VP confirmed on Sunday (October 25).

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” Devin O’Malley said in a statement, adding that the Vice President and his wife Karen tested negative.

At least one additional staffer also tested positive in the last few days, according to ABC News. Several staff members are now in quarantine.

“I did hear about him just now and I think he’s quarantining. I did hear about him. He’s going to be fine but he’s quarantining. Thank you very much,” Trump said in reaction to the chief of staff’s diagnosis.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” the press secretary also said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed when a vaccine could actually be available.
Photos: Getty
