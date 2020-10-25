NYPD Officer Blasts 'Trump 2020' Over Loudspeaker, Sparking Police Investigation

A NYPD officer is under investigation.

A cop repeatedly said “Trump 2020″ over his loudspeaker in the Flatbush neighborhood in New York City on Saturday (October 24), which went viral on social media.

If you didn’t know, NYPD officers are prohibiting from publicly endorsing candidates while on duty.

When someone started to film the incident and challenge the cop to say it again, he did, prompting the videographer to call the cop a “f–king fascist,” to which the police officer replied, calling them a “tough guy” and saying “post it to your Facebook/Twitter.”

A DCPI spokesperson told TMZ on Sunday (October 25) that “the matter is under investigation. The NYPD plans to come to an expedient resolution.”

