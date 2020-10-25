Top Stories
Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless & Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Sun, 25 October 2020 at 4:22 pm

Post Malone Rocks a Cowboy Hat at Hotel in LA

Post Malone Rocks a Cowboy Hat at Hotel in LA

Post Malone is looking good!

The 25-year-old beerbongs & bentleys superstar was spotted rocking a black cowboy hat as he headed out from the London Hotel on Saturday (October 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone

Post was also spotted wearing a face mask amid the pandemic.

He recently appeared on stage to accept an award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

There, he performed his song “Circles” from a remote location. He also won the award for Top Male Artist and he made a funny admission during his speech! Find out what it was…

Back in June, Post revealed that he had shaved off all his hair and got a skeleton tattooed on his head. See his new ink!
