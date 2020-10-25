Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Reveals She Got A New Dog After Losing Family Dog To Cancer

Reese Witherspoon and her family have a new puppy in their lives.

The 43-year-old actress’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, revealed that the family have welcomed a new pooch into their lives just shortly after losing their other dog, Pepper.

“What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me,” Ava, 21, wrote in her caption on Instagram, where she shared a few pics of their new dog.

“This is Benji!” she announced, adding that he’s a “dream of a rescue dog.”

“He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment,” Ava added. “Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat. He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!”

“I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!”

Ava also welcomed her followers to guess just what breed Benji is, because it’s unknown right now.

“Feel free to comment what breeds you think Benji is. I’m pretty sure he’s got some Border Collie in him, but who knows what else!”

