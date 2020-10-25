Russell Wilson Sends Love to 'Queen' Ciara on Her Birthday!

Russell Wilson is sending his love to wife Ciara on her birthday!

The 31-year-old NFL player took to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) to pen a sweet tribute to the entertainer on her 35th birthday.

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better,” Russell wrote. “You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet.”

Russell continued: “You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara”

Ciara then took to the comments to respond, writing, “Awe baby. All I ever want and need on my birthday is love. There’s no better joy than feeling the sweet love you and our babies make me feel! I’m just so grateful and content on every level of life. God is SO GOOD. I love you sooooo much!!”

Russell and Ciara married in 2016 and share two kids together – daughter Sienna, 3, and son Win, 3 months. Ciara also shares son Future Jr, 6, with ex Future.