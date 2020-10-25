'SNL' Mocks Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' Controversy & Final Presidential Debate - Watch! (Video)

Saturday Night Live is continuing to poke fun at politics amid the 2020 presidential election.

Jim Carrey‘s Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump returned for a showdown in a spoof of this year’s final presidential debate on Saturday (October 24).

Maya Rudolph played Kristen Walker, the moderator.

“Tonight we have a mute button, because it was either that or tranquilizer darts, and the president has a very high tolerance for those after his COVID treatment,” she joked.

Kate McKinnon did her Rudy Giuliani impression to poke fun at the former New York Mayor’s Borat 2 controversy, making a questionable gesture with his hand in his pants, before turning around to reveal that he was just adjusting his mic.

“What, huh? No! It’s not what it looks like. My microphone was suck. On my balls. Is this another Borat? You gotta tell me if it’s a Borat!”

