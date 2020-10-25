Sweden's Princess Victoria Twins With Daughter Estelle In Matching Outfits

Princess Victoria was having a twinning moment with her daughter, Princess Estelle, at the dedication event for the Guldbron on Sunday afternoon (October 25) in Stolkholm, Sweden.

The mother and daughter duo, who will both one day rule the country as Queens, joined King Carl Gustaf for the event, and all three were on hand to cut the official ribbon to open the walking and traffic bridge.

The “Golden Bridge” connects the Old Town of Stockholm with Södermalm.

Only a few guests attended the inauguration event, and a group of young children followed the royal family across the bridge during it.

This is a rare occasion for Estelle, 8, who broke her leg earlier in the year, just before the coronavirus pandemic took over. See what happened here…

FYI: Victoria wore a Max Mara coat.