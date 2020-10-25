Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Becomes First Million-Selling Album of 2020 in U.S.

Taylor Swift‘s latest album is making history!

As Folklore returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the eighth week, the album has also become the first album to sell a million copies in the United States in 2020, THR reports.

The 30-year-old entertainer’s album sold another 57,000 copies in the U.S. for the week ending on October 22, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Folklore‘s total album sales has now jumped to 1.038 million, making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020.

Taylor first released Folklore back on July 24, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Taylor‘s last album Lover – released on August 23, 2019 – was the only album to sell a million copies in 2019.

Late last month, Taylor dethroned this music icon for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

