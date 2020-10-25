Top Stories
Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless &amp; Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless & Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Sun, 25 October 2020 at 10:37 am

There's an Update About Felicity Huffman's Supervised Release After Prison Stint

There's an Update About Felicity Huffman's Supervised Release After Prison Stint
  • Felicity Huffman‘s supervised release after going to prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal gets an update – TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes was spotted out doing this – Just Jared Jr
  • Here’s what was said in Ghislaine Maxwell‘s deposition – TooFab
  • Jared Kushner wants to sue this organization? – Celebitchy
  • This will help you at your next McDonald’s run – DListed
  • Ariana Grande will collab with this artist for the first time – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Felicity Huffman, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after another heart surgery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber has announced a new documentary - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Ripa is talking about Mark Consuelos' bulge - TooFab
  • Sofia Carson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr