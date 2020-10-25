Top Stories
Sun, 25 October 2020 at 11:35 pm

Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic Not Happening Anytime Soon

Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic Not Happening Anytime Soon

The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic has been put on hold indefinitely.

Back in January it was announced that Timothee Chalamet had signed on to play the musician in the movie tentatively titled Going Electric, which would follow Bob as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon.

Now in a new interview, cinematographer Phedon Papamichael says the movie isn’t happening anytime soon because the period-specific movie would be hard to do amid the ongoing health pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s dead, but it’s a tough one to pull off in a COVID-era because it’s all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes, so you’ve got lots of hair and makeup,” Phedon shared with Collider.

Just recently, one of Timothee‘s famous former co-stars FaceTimed him when he was in the middle of doing this!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr