Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic Not Happening Anytime Soon

The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic has been put on hold indefinitely.

Back in January it was announced that Timothee Chalamet had signed on to play the musician in the movie tentatively titled Going Electric, which would follow Bob as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon.

Now in a new interview, cinematographer Phedon Papamichael says the movie isn’t happening anytime soon because the period-specific movie would be hard to do amid the ongoing health pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s dead, but it’s a tough one to pull off in a COVID-era because it’s all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes, so you’ve got lots of hair and makeup,” Phedon shared with Collider.

