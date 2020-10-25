Top Stories
Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Wendy Williams Causes Major Concern Due to Bizarre Behavior Live on TV

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless &amp; Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Kumail Nanjiani Feels 'Hopeless & Helpless' in Quarantine for 8 Months

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Yes, That's Brad Pitt's Voice in This Pricey Ad!

Sun, 25 October 2020 at 10:45 am

Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation

Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation

#FakeMelania is trending on Twitter and it’s all because of this set of photos of First Lady Melania Trump with the President.

The photos depict the First Lady and the President getting ready to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday (October 22) ahead of the final presidential debate.

Well, some people believe that this isn’t actually Melania Trump! We have no proof, but Twitter is going wild accusing the President of using a stand-in as the First Lady.

Tweets include, “This is quite amazing. The Melania in the helicopter is not Melania. She’s a stunt double. How weird is that? Very weird!” Another Twitter user pointed out that Melania has never smiled that wide, writing, “Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that.”

Another wrote, “Nose, cheek bone, jaw line, lips, chin… Melania’s doppleganger is younger, less botoxed and WAAAAAAAAY to happy to be hanging with Trump.”

We’ve included the photos that fans believe could be a body double of Melania Trump in this post.

Click through the gallery and let us know if you think this is Melania Trump or not…
Just Jared on Facebook
fake melania is trending because of this photo 01
fake melania is trending because of this photo 02
fake melania is trending because of this photo 03
fake melania is trending because of this photo 04
fake melania is trending because of this photo 05
fake melania is trending because of this photo 06
fake melania is trending because of this photo 07
fake melania is trending because of this photo 08
fake melania is trending because of this photo 09
fake melania is trending because of this photo 10
fake melania is trending because of this photo 11
fake melania is trending because of this photo 12
fake melania is trending because of this photo 13
fake melania is trending because of this photo 14
fake melania is trending because of this photo 15
fake melania is trending because of this photo 16
fake melania is trending because of this photo 17
fake melania is trending because of this photo 18
fake melania is trending because of this photo 19
fake melania is trending because of this photo 20
fake melania is trending because of this photo 21
fake melania is trending because of this photo 22
fake melania is trending because of this photo 23
fake melania is trending because of this photo 24
fake melania is trending because of this photo 25
fake melania is trending because of this photo 26
fake melania is trending because of this photo 27
fake melania is trending because of this photo 28
fake melania is trending because of this photo 29
fake melania is trending because of this photo 30
fake melania is trending because of this photo 31
fake melania is trending because of this photo 32
fake melania is trending because of this photo 33
fake melania is trending because of this photo 34
fake melania is trending because of this photo 35
fake melania is trending because of this photo 36
fake melania is trending because of this photo 37
fake melania is trending because of this photo 38
fake melania is trending because of this photo 39
fake melania is trending because of this photo 40
fake melania is trending because of this photo 41
fake melania is trending because of this photo 42
fake melania is trending because of this photo 43
fake melania is trending because of this photo 44
fake melania is trending because of this photo 45
fake melania is trending because of this photo 46
fake melania is trending because of this photo 47
fake melania is trending because of this photo 48
fake melania is trending because of this photo 49
fake melania is trending because of this photo 50
fake melania is trending because of this photo 51
fake melania is trending because of this photo 52
fake melania is trending because of this photo 53

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after another heart surgery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber has announced a new documentary - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Ripa is talking about Mark Consuelos' bulge - TooFab
  • Sofia Carson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr