UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires After Dad Dies Due to Coronavirus Complications

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is retiring.

The undefeated 32-year-old Russian superstar announced on Saturday (October 24) after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 that he would step away from the ring after the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in July due to coronavirus complications.

“Today, this was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father. It was my first time after what happened with my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She don’t (want me) go fight without father but I promise her it’s gonna be my last fight, and if I give my word I have to follow this. It was my last fight here,” he said.

His fighter career comes to an end with a 29-0 career record and 13-0 UFC record. He also posted a photo with his father shortly after the announcement.

“When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody 👊⚔️. Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise 🤲,” he wrote.

Our thoughts are with Khabib Nurmagomedov at this difficult time.

