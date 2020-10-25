Wendy Williams' Former DJ Speaks Out Amid Concerns About Her On-Air Behavior: 'Everyone There Is Afraid to Speak Up'

Wendy Williams‘ behavior on her show is causing concern from viewers.

The 56-year-old Wendy Williams Show host sparked plenty of concern online after Friday’s (October 23) episode of her show, as she appeared to trail off, lose focus and stutter repeatedly through her dialogue during “Hot Topics.”

She also went on an extended tangent about the show’s “Shoe Cam” music, asking producers to play it over and over, and mistakenly referred to Adele as “ho-dele.” At one point, a staff member even tried to intervene to get her back on track during the segment.

“I’m in shock that they would allow this to air. I was so uncomfortable for her as she is clearly on something…ugh,” one popular comment on YouTube reads.

“Wendy sounds like she is slurring her words, something is wrong,” wrote another.

DJ Boof, Wendy‘s former DJ, spoke out in a comment on social media on Sunday (October 25).

“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. i feel sorry for the workers and victims,” he wrote.

She recently went viral for repeatedly mispronouncing “coronavirus.”